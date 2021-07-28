Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan during the first quarter worth $652,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tuscan by 16.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tuscan by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Tuscan by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCB opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

