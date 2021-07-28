Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $180.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.93. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

