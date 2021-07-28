AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.54. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,664. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.48 and a 1-year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

