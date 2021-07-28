Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.17% of Masimo worth $21,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Masimo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Masimo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $268.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.76. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.