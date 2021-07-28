Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,996 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Motco increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 727.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

