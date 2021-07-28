Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 38,380 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $136,289,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,943,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $107.59 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

