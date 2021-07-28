Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,614 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CGI by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

GIB stock opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.60. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

