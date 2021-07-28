Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.