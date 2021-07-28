Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

