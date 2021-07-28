Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 19.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

