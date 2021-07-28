Analysts Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.70 million.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 165.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,254. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

