Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/28/2021 – LeMaitre Vascular was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

