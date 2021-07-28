Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $1,542.21

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,544.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,624.95 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,633.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,481.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AutoZone by 88.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.