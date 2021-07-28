Analysts Set Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Target Price at $97.64

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.64.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

BKI stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

