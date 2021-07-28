Analysts Set H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT at $69.00

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $339,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,833,470.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,144. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 192,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

