Analysts Set Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target at $4.40

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Several brokerages have commented on PROG. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

PROG stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

