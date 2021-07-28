Analysts Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price at $21.80

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $32,401,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $14,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAPA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 214,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.