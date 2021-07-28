Analyzing Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arch Therapeutics and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00

Arch Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,288.89%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.28%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than iCAD.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A iCAD $29.70 million 12.14 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -33.58

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -146.99% iCAD -23.41% -21.51% -12.87%

Summary

iCAD beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

