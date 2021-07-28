Analyzing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) & Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Tesla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tesla and Forum Merger III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 9 10 10 0 2.03 Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tesla presently has a consensus target price of $536.34, indicating a potential downside of 16.82%. Forum Merger III has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.42%. Given Forum Merger III’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Tesla.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tesla and Forum Merger III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $31.54 billion 19.70 $690.00 million $0.64 1,007.47 Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Merger III.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Forum Merger III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 3.18% 6.13% 2.42% Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tesla beats Forum Merger III on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products through its subsidiaries to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Forum Merger III

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction.

