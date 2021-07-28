Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $244.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of AON opened at $259.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.84. AON has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AON will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

