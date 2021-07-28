Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.42. 4,165,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,800,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87. Apple has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

