AppLovin (NYSE:APP) versus Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Critical Comparison

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AppLovin alerts:

This table compares AppLovin and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 15.74 -$125.19 million N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.50 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin N/A N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises -99.54% -74.28% -38.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AppLovin and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 1 10 0 2.75 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppLovin presently has a consensus target price of $76.27, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. Given AppLovin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Summary

AppLovin beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.