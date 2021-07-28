Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.76. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

