AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 142.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,889 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Olin by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Olin by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

