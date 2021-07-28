AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 42,786 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 234.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after buying an additional 156,369 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 383,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 7.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

