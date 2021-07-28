AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,833 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WGO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

WGO stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

