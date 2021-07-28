AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 39,939 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 32.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,939 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 819,098 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 230,088 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 201,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 147,870 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $851.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

