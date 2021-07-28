Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Aqua Metals also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Aqua Metals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 40,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,869. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 114,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 716,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 12,241.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 618,176 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 973.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.