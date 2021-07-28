Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

