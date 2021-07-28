Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Position Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Ardagh Group worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ARD opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.56. Ardagh Group S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $435.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

