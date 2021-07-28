Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 3,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

