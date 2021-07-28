Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

