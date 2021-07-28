Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $143,000 Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,950 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 3,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.20. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,347,020.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

