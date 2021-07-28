Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New Investment in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDHAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LDHAU remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,822. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. LDH Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.