Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Purchases Shares of 200,000 Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,890,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

OTCMKTS:BIOTU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 1,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,728. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

