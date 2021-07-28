argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($5.13) Per Share

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($5.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($5.12). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($19.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($15.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.07.

ARGX opened at $301.06 on Monday. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of argenx by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.