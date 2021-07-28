Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

