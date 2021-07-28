Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

