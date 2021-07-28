Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $425,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

DDS opened at $181.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $193.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

