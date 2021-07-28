Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $494,000 Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $554.32 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $217.23 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $568.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

