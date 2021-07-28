Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Falcon Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition by 702.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,006,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,419 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.