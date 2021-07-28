Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 42,699 Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 9.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kopin by 287.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $602.48 million, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 2.23. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

