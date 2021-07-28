Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 15,200 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 154,540 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTK opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $118.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.44.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 177.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

