Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $140.22 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $140.33 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 274,830 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

