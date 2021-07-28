Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.69 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.67. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,618. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

