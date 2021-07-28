Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $201.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $196.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

ABG opened at $196.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $291,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $55,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

