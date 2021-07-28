Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $201.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $196.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.
ABG opened at $196.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $291,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $55,000.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
