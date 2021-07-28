Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.50. 19,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,322. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

