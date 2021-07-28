ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $15.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.90. The stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 926. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 1-year low of $134.88 and a 1-year high of $365.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays set a $329.68 price target on ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.68.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

