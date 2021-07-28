ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.98.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

