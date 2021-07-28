Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 1,529 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 123.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $86.55. 395,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

