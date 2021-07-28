Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 2,728 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 112.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.47. 457,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

